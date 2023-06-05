Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has called on federal lawmakers from the zone in the 10th National Assembly to vote for its principal officers based on their inclination.

National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, made the call, yesterday, in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

Ogbonnia said the group is not in agreement with the zoning of key offices of the 10th National Assembly as has been proposed by the ruling party.

He said the apex Igbo group leadership, under Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, agreed to direct all Igbo lawmakers to vote according to their discretion.

Ogbonnia said the Igbo apex group rejects the principle of zoning of principal offices of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He said the group, after due evaluations and considerations, described the allocation of the position of the deputy speaker to the South East as highly disgusting and provocative to the Igbo race.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has watched with keen concern, the zoning of principal offices of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“We have also observed that the All Progressives Congress zoned the position of deputy speaker to South East, and this we considered to be unacceptable,” he said.

Ogbonnia said the lawmakers should have the best interest of the nation at heart in all their duties as national legislators to ensure longings of the geo-political zones would be addressed.

He said the federal lawmakers should be independent in their core decisions and work in a harmonious manner irrespective of their political parties, religion or ethnicity to bridge any gap of disunity.