Urge Ndigbo in Lagos to calm down over demolition in Alaba

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lambasted and condemned in strong terms the recent outburst of the ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo asking the federal government not to release Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, said in a statement that Dokubo’s views were prompted by personal and selfish interests to attract favour from the new government.

He urged the federal government to heed the call by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other stakeholders to release Mr Kanu.

Ogene said restoration and promotion of the rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of individuals are key to stabilising the polity and restoring people’s confidence in governance.

He said the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu is not in the interest of the country since different courts of competent jurisdiction have already freed him, assuring that Igbo stakeholders are not relenting in the efforts to ensure that he is released.

On the demolition of some buildings at Alaba International Market in Lagos state, he urged Ndigbo in the area to remain calm as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is taking all measures and has sustained efforts to ensure a peaceful resolution of the matter to protect their interest.

The Ohanaeze leader however commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his political will and courage in focusing on delivering his promises to the people of the state, noting that the Ekwulobia flyover project and other infrastructural facilities were aimed at accelerating sustainable development and a better future for the state.

He extolled those affected for their understanding and collaboration with the state government in the ongoing infrastructural development in the state.