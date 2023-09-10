By Sunday Ani

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has bestowed the ‘Best President General’ (PG) for the year 2023 on the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Chief John Metchie for his contributions to the promotion of peace, security and growth in Umueri Community in Anambra East Local government and its environs.

Metchie, who was elected as the PG of Umueri Community in 2022, is currently in Germany, where is attending a United Nations Programme on world peace alongside his wife, Lolo Linda Metchie.

Presenting the award on Friday, the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra East Local Government Area chapter, Dr. Marcel Molokwu, said Metchie was chosen in recognition of his performance as the PG of Umueri community, barely one year and a few months in office.

The award ceremony took place during the inauguration of the new executive of the body at the secretariat of Anambra East Local Government Area.

Molokwu listed a few of Metchie’s numerous achievements as the PG of Umueri in the last one year to include attracting state, national and international attention to the once-sleepy community, provision of modern security architecture in Umueri and environs, and construction of markets, roads, culverts and among other developmental strides in the area.

He noted that Metchie’s tenure had recorded the most peaceful period in terms of the relationship between the community and its neighbours, including Aguleri and others. He added that he had used his wide contacts to attract a lot of projects from the administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, especially the upgrading, renovation and equipping of Umueri General Hospital, as well as the presence of international agencies like the UNESCO and the Red Cross, particularly during the national flood disaster.

Molokwu said the fact that traditional rulers from many towns across Anambra East and other parts of the state were present to witness the award ceremony, spoke volumes of the respect Metchie attracts from far and near, adding that the Umueri PG had become a shining example worthy of emulation.

Molokwu, who sent a goodwill message to the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, equally commended Metchie for empowering women, youths, widows, orphans and other members of Umueri community, providing solar power to over 150 households through his Light-Up Umueri project and running an all-inclusive administration in the community.

Apart from Metchie, other personalities that were honoured at the ceremony included C.J Chinwuba, who received Community Service Excellence Award, and Lolo Teresa Nkeonye Ahumaraeze, who received the ‘Exemplary Administrator’ of the year award.

The event chaired by Chief Obi Chukwuemekalu

Among the traditional rulers that attended the event which was chaired by Chief Obi Chukuemekalum had such traditional rulers as Igwe Benneth Emeka, the Oke -Ebo II of Umueri; Dr. Mike Indigo, Igwe Aguleri, Eze Udo 1; Igwe Lawrence Nwofia (Ochiagha); Igwe Eziagulu Otu Aguleri and Igwe GO Ekwealor Oba –Agu 11 of Umuoba Anam, in attendance.

Reacting to the gesture, Metchie, in a statement thanked Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide for honouring him, saying it was a challenge and motivation to work harder and do more for the people of Umueri, Anambra State and humanity at large.

Metchie is also the Prime Minister, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), and the Deputy Commander General (DCG) of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Service.