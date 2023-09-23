Ohanaeze Ndigbo South Africa is holding new yam festival (Iriji Ndigbo) aimed at reigniting the Igbo renaissance by showcasing the rich cultural heritage and ancestral traditions.

The event, taking place at the PIXLEY Sa ISAKA SEME Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa, promises to be a memorable gathering of the Igbo community, filled with vibrant displays of music, dance, art, and traditional cuisine.

According to the organisation, the new yam festival will serve as a platform for unity, reflection, and strategic engagement on the Igbo renaissance and integration.

Hon. Comrade Sunny-Wenike Douglas Ibojekere, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo South Africa, said the organisation will be honored by the presence of HRH Igwe Godwin Nwobi (Ugundu 11) of Ugwukeshi Kingdom, Enugu State at the event.

The Consul-General of the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg is also expected at the event, with members from provinces all over South Africa, including Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo, coming in large numbers.

Earlier, Ohanaeze Ndigbo South Africa conducted a series of pre-event programmes, including special visits and consultations with key stakeholders in South Africa.

The organisation pledged its commitment to promoting cultural heritage, fostering unity, and creating a sense of belonging for the Igbo community.