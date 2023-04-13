• describes him as great advocate of Nigeria unity

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lauded the roles of Yoruba leader,Pa Ayo Adebanjo in maintaining the unity of Nigeria despite several ethnic affiliation.

Chairman Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on behalf of the Igbo apex social cultural group who eulogised the elder statesman in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday felicitating with him on his 95th birthday has also described him as a “great advocate of Nigeria’s unity”.

According to him, the Afenifere leader has proven on countless times as a man who believes in the achievement of the country’s unity through peace,love and justice.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo believes strongly that love, justice, and equity are fundamental prerequisite for achieving Nigerians collective desire for a united and progressive Nigeria” Iwuanyanwu said.

He also added that “Pa Adebanjo together with Chief Edwin Clarke have exhibited unparalleled leadership in the affairs of Southern Nigeria and Nigeria in general.

Iwuanyanwu pointed out that the two great leaders are committed to one united Nigeria where every ethnic nationality will be proud of and happy, “a Nigeria where every ethnic group can reside in any part of the country to pursue their occupation in peace and happiness, a Nigeria where there will be justice for all”.

He also added that Pa Adebanjo has a lot of confidence in the future of a united country.