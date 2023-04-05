More messages of condolences have continued to pour in for the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the demise of his wife, Ifeoma.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said it received the news of her death with a rude shock.

“Although death is an inevitable reality for all mortals, it is the reminiscences that we shall forever miss her beauty, charm, warmth, care, passion and the invaluable services she rendered to humanity while alive that throw us into deep mourning. The former First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu has been described variously as a kindhearted, disciplined, diligent, brilliant, wholesome and virtuous woman of substance; a physician whose skill and expertise found full expression in the United States of America. It is therefore painful that death will strike at the age she should enjoy the rewards of her services to mankind.”

Ogbonnia said the Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and all organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo shared in the moment of grief with a brother and son, Kalu.

•She left when needed most – Igbo youths

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), in a statement by its president general, Goodluck Ibem, described her death as a rude shock and really devastating.

“ She was indeed a blessing to ndi Abia when her husband served as governor and her services and dedication towards the advancement of humanity will be greatly missed. We call on the husband, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, her children and family members to take heart and take solace in the fact that she lived a life worthy of emulation,” Ibem said.

•May God grant her rest in his bosom –Umahi

Chief David Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman, South East Governors Forum, lamented that she left at a time her motherly support was needed by her amiable spouse in his service to the nation.

He urged the former governor and the entire Kalu family to bear the loss with fortitude and comportment.

He prayed God to grant the departed matriarch rest in his bosom.

“On-behalf of my family, government and good people of Ebonyi State, I condole with you my ally and colleague senator-elect, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the unfortunate episode of the death of your beloved wife at a time like this. I want to assure you that our sincere thoughts are with you as we pray God Almighty to receive her soul and grant you the fortuitude to bear her loss.”

•Kogi, Niger govs commiserate

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in a condolence message described Ifeoma as an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother.

Condoling with Kalu, he wrote: “My dear friend, I am aware of how close you both were as husband and wife and I can imagine how grieving you are at the moment. I know it hurts so bad to lose a loving wife and dependable partner of many years. I wish I could find enough words to comfort you at this moment. I understand late Mrs Ifeoma Adah Kalu was an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother of your children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her,” the governor said.

Governor Bello urged senator Kalu, his children and other members of his family to take solace in the time his wife spent while stating that she lived well, and served the will of God.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, enjoined Kalu to remain steadfast in God in this trying moment, describing the death as unfortunate.

•Gbajabiamila condoles Kalu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he received the news of her passing with shock and noted that losing one’s wife is a very painful experience.

While praying to God to give the Orji Uzor Kalu family the fortitude to bear the loss, he equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Kalu.

•She touched lives of downtrodden –AMF

While mourning her death, members of the Abia Media Forum (AMF) recalls with nostalgia how during her time as first lady, numerous innovations were initiated for the good of Abia women, including young females, aimed at placing them at a higher pedestal than their peers.

A statement by chairman of AMF, Elder Ben Okezie, said: “Abia women will sorely miss the leadership qualities and all encompassing programmes of the late former first lady. We, therefore, commiserate with the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over the demise of his dear wife and pray that Almighty God will give him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We are, however, encouraged by the fact that the late former Abia state First Lady led a life that touched the lives of the downtrodden, especially the womenfolk and left imprints on the sands of time. May the Almighty grant her gentle soul eternal rest, Amen.”