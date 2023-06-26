• petitions police on impostors

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned not to tolerate any form of verbal attacks on any Igbo leaders by any individual or group.

Addressing a press conference on Monday,Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu,General Secretary of the Igbo youth particularly frowned at the recent publication by one Igboayaka .O . Igboayaka disparaging the governor of Imo State,Hope Uzodimma.

Okpalaezeukwu said that in as much as the group will not tolerate any senseless killing of unarmed Igbo youths anywhere, it added it will not allow any leader in the zone to be maligned without due diligence.

Meanwhile, the group has distanced its activities from Igboayaka and Ifeanyi Nweke who claimed to be the President of the Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC) and secretary respectively.

Okpalaezeukwu while describing Igboayaka them as impostors,has equally called on the law enforcement agents to arrest them to face consequence of their actions.

He said “What Igboayaka and his cohorts are doing is dangerous and amount to inciting the people on already security situations we have at hand and we would not tolerate it.

“We have successfully incidented a case of impersonation against Igboayaka . O . Igboayaka and Ifeanyi Nweke, who before now have been falsely parading themselves as anational President and Secretary General of Ohaneze Youth Council, respectively.

“We want to state categorically, that there is nothing like Ohanaeze Youth Counci, rather we are the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide.

“Let us make it clear that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing will never condone the extra judicial execution of unarmed Igbo Youths anywhere, neither do we support nor align ourselves with any individual or group(s) that attempt to maligne or desparage Governor Hope Uzodimma or any other Leader by mere speculations or hearsay without due diligence.

“In the same vein, we will not support any criminal activities driven by either economic gain or political desperation; We will never allow Igboland to be turned into a theatre of war by irresponsible actors who use our Youths to capture power”. Okpalaezeukwu said.

On the crisis in Oguta Local government area of the State, he said ” We responsibly appreciate and acknowledge the unfortunate Security impasse in South East especially the renowned Oguta Carnage.

“We condemn in Strong terms the remote and immediate causes of these Security challenges in these local communities; and we have, as a Matter of Urgency, swung into fact finding mission in order to set the records straight and profer means to lasting Peace, Stability and Security of Lives and Property in Ala Igbo and Nigeria at large”. Okpalaezeukwu stated.