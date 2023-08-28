• Rolls out plans to honour past heroes

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has for the umpteenth time called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the weekend declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government to free the detained self-determination agitator.

This is as the group plans to honour some Igbo heroes and special allies of Ndigbo at the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu in September.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2023 Igbo Day, Prof. Fred Eze disclosed that the event will be chaired by foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

Details from Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia listed those to be bestowed with the post-humous awards to include Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; first Nigerian Military General and Head of State, Maj. Gen. J. T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi; head ofsState of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex. Ekwueme; Governor of Eastern Region, Dr. Akanu Ibiam; his former military governor of the Western Region, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi.

Others include former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr. M.I. Okpara,

Second in command to the defunct Biafran head of state, Gen. Phillip Effiong; former Premier of the Mid West of Nigeria; Chief Dennis Osadebay, the former Governor of the Old Imo State; Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former Emir of Kano; Alhaji Ado Bayero and Professor Chinua Achebe as well as Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Ogbonnia said that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the apex Igbo body resolved to honour these personages at its meeting in Owerri, Imo State, on August 24, 2023.

According to him, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, explained that the post-humous awards were an expression of the Igbo attachment to excellence, steadfastness, gratitude and deep sense of history.

“At the same time, it serves as an encouragement, motivation and inspiration not only to the family of the deceased icons but to all the younger generations at large.

“The Igbo leader commended the efforts of the South East Governors, led by His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in Igbo land. He reinstated his commitment for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that a court of competent jurisdiction has already freed Kanu and wondered why he is still being incarcerated. Ahaejiagamba used the opportunity to inform members on a new approach he has developed for a restoration of peace in the South East of Nigeria,” Ogbonnia stated.

Meanwhile, high-powered committee on Honours Award and Special Duties, comprising eminent sons and daughters of Igbo land was set up.

The committee which is headed by Iwuanyanwu has Chief Okey Nwadinobi as the Secretary. Other members include ex-Senate Presidents Adolphus Wabara, Anyim Pius Anyim, Ken Nnamani; Sen. Ben Obi, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Chief Simon Okeke, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Dr. Kema Chikwe, and Profs. Maurice Iwu, Nnenna Otti and Epiphany Azinge.