From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ogundare Dare Emmanuel, has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abutu Sunday, on Wednesday,, Ogundare, an indigene of Osun State, has taken over from his predecessor, CP Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina, who has gone on retirement.

The new CP graduated from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State and proceeded to University of Lagos where he obtained his Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on the 3rd of March, 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police after which he was posted to the Imo State Police Command.

Ogundare has served in different Commands and Formations among which are: Commander Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) now defunct, Ondo State Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Investment, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commandant, Police Training school, Ikeja, Lagos State, Area Commander, Daura, Katsina State, Area Commander, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, DC CID Bauchi State Police Command, DC CID Bayelsa State Police Command, DC CID Kebbi State Police Command and CP DFA Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja

Addressing the officers of the Command, the new Commissioner of Police expressed his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and objectives of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, FDC, CFR, adding that he would prioritize professionalism, transparency, honesty, firmness and security of lives and property of the good people of Ekiti State.

The new CP while stressing that the Command under his leadership, shall partner with relevant agencies and bodies to ensure that the State is secure and safe, seeks the cooperation and partnership from the members of the public by supplying useful and timely information to the Police to enable the Command take necessary and proactive steps that would guarantee the security of the State.