Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has disclosed why her pet project, Ajose Foundation, facilitated a seven-day free surgical operations for residents of the state.

According to Mrs. Bamidele, the free medical programme tagged “Ogun State Healthcare Outreach Surgical Mission” with the support of a group of doctors and surgeons from the United States of America (USA), was meant to offer free but top notch surgical procedures for indigent sufferers of hernia and thyroid enlargement (goitre).

The Ogun state First Lady, who made this known at the sidelines of her visit to the beneficiaries of the outreach and inspection of the surgical procedures carried out at the modular theatre of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, said that no fewer than 120 sufferers of the diseases.

While expressing her satisfaction at the successful outcome of the surgical operations, she emphasized that the free medical outreach was meant to provide succour and qualitative healthcare to the less privileged who cannot afford to foot the high medical bill for the treatment of their medical conditions.

Mrs. Bamidele, who commended the team of surgeons and doctors from the USA under Neykar Foundation as well the support provided by medical personnel of the OOUTH headed by the Chief Medical Director, Oluwabunmi Fatungase, said that though the current beneficiaries of the medical programme were majorly drawn from Sagamu and its environs, assuring that more residents of the state would be captured during the next outreach scheduled for October this year.

The CMD of the OOUTH, Dr. Fatungase, lauded the Office of the Wife of the Governor and the medical team from America, for facilitating the surgical operations for the people free of charge.

She pointed out that the support being provided by the OOUTH for the outreach has enhanced skills transfer between the two teams, especially in the area of surgery and anaesthetics.

Fatungase, however, disclosed that the next medical mission will focus on surgery for pediatric ailments, glaucoma and other eye related diseases.

The First Lady later visited Aiyepe-Ijebu in Odogbole Local Government Area of the state, where free diabetes, HIV and blood pressure check ups were carried out for the people, as part of the 7-day medical mission.