Lauds Gov Abiodun, Senator Adeola for nominating, supporting Salako

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A pressure group, Ogun West Frontiers, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for breaking a 24-year jinx by appointing an indigene of the senatorial district and member of the group, Dr. Ishiaq Salako as Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Raheem Balogun, a copy made available to our correspondent, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, equally lauded the senator representing Ogun West at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, for supporting the nomination of Salako a member of the Federal Executive Council, by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Balogun noted that the Ogun West Frontiers, which has continued to seek accelerated development in Ogun West, was particularly honoured that a member of the group was the person used to demystify the over two decades of jinx.

“The group testifies that since 1983 and the return to democratic rule in 1999, the senatorial district has never been so lucky to have anyone from the area as a Minister and that since 1999, it has not produced a resourceful Senator like Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

“Morning shows the day; within two months of his representation at the Senate, Senator Adeola has given a good account of himself to the world” the group stated in the statement.

While thanking President Tinubu for accepting the nomination of one of them as a Minister, Ogun West Frontiers assured him that Salako, who is a proven astute administrator, will perform more than his expectations, add value to the president’s administration and continue with his contribution towards the growth and development of the good people of Ogun State and West District in particular.

The group, however, appealed to Ogun West indigenes, home and abroad to continue to pray and support Salako in the great task ahead.