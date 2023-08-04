Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An official of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC ) Mr Fasasi Sarafa, on Friday, appeared before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to present the certified true copy of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s WAEC certificate to the panel.

The examination council was subpoenaed to tender Abiodun’s O Level Certificate following allegation of certificate forgery levelled against the governor by one of the witnesses called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the course of proceedings at the tribunal.

All counsels to the respondents expressed no objection to the certificate tendered, but counsel to petitioners, Gordy Uche, SAN, said he had reservations concerning the copy of certificate brought by WAEC in comparison with what was earlier submitted by counsel to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He, also informed the court that the 2nd respondent was ready to open his case, adding that he would close his case between Tuesday and Wednesday next week as he applied for an adjournment for his client to have enough time to prepare witnesses.

Meanwhile, a witness, Alowolodu Jimoh, an APC ward collation agent from Sagamu, appeared before the panel to testify in favour of his party and alleged that electoral process was disrupted by hoodlums who were opposed to the use of BVAS at his polling unit. The witness was cross examined by counsels to respondents.

Under cross examination by the counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Olumide Ogidan, who asked him if the election was free and fair, the witness answered in affirmative. He, however, posited that the process was disrupted by opposition to use of BVAS in some polling units which made all parties in the election to be awarded the score zero by INEC.

On his part, counsel to the 3rd respondent, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, asked the witness to show the tribunal his INEC agent card, which was tendered and subsequently marked as an exhibit RA4.

In it’s ruling, the tribunal admitted the scanned copy of the subpoena issued on WAEC, and marked it Exhibit RA1, while the original acknowledged copy was admitted and marked Exhibit RA2. The G

governor’s result as produced by WAEC was marked Exhibit RA3.

The tribunal, therefore, adjourned till Monday, 7th August, 2023