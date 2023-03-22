From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers (NIWE) has expressed concerns over the unregulated drilling of boreholes in the state, which may lead to natural disasters such as earthquakes and land tremors.

The warning was issued by NIWE’s National Chairman, Dr Adeyinka Sobowale, at a press conference held in Abeokuta to commemorate the 2023 World Water Day.

Sobowale explained that the uncontrolled drilling of boreholes without proper regulation can weaken and puncture the concrete basement in the earth’s core. He called on the state government and relevant authorities to monitor and regulate borehole drilling activities.

To ensure sustainable provision of potable water, Sobowale also urged the state government to establish a water regulatory agency.

According to him, the government-owned State Water Agencies (SWAs) have been underperforming, and many Nigerians have resorted to self-supply from unwholesome water sources.

NIWE is the foremost professional body that advocates for sustainable development and management of freshwater resources. Speaking on the theme of the 2023 World Water Day, ‘Accelerating Change’, Sobowale said that the world is facing a huge water and sanitation crisis. He noted that dysfunction throughout the water cycle undermines progress on major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, education to industry, and disasters to peace.

Sobowale disclosed that 179 million Nigerians do not have access to safely managed drinking water services, and Nigeria is not on track to meeting Goal 6 of SDGs. He attributed this to declined investment in the sector, low capacity development and utilisation, the insufficient share of renewable energy, poor cost recovery, and lack of regulation of state actors, among others.

“The Nigerian Government at all levels needs to rethink our strategies of meeting SDG 6; total commitment to ensure that these goals are pursued with passion for the well-being of our people. Meeting the SDGs will ensure that our nation becomes an egalitarian society”, Sobowale said.