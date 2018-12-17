Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will, on Tuesday, officially declare open its annual Press Week.

The Week, to be declared open by Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the Iwe Irohin NUJ Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, will feature a lecture titled ‘Media and 2019 General Elections’ to be delivered by the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke.

Governor Amosun is also the grand patron of the Council.

Outstanding personalities will also receive the Council’s awards of excellence.

According to a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the Ogun NUJ, Wole Sokunbi and Olusoji Anisulowo, respectively, Governor Amosun, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Felix Kolawole Salako, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Egbesola from NIPOST headquarters, Abuja, among others, will receive awards for their immense contributions in their respective endeavours.

READ ALSO: Varsity funding: FUOYE Council threatens to report erring contractors to EFCC

The statement stated further that while Amosun will be given “Icon of Modern Democracy” award in respect of his achievements in the infrastructural development of Ogun State in his eight years as governor, the FUNAAB VC will be honoured for his enduring legacy in restoring peace on the campus and for his interest in the growth of journalism in Nigeria.

“The Union decided to honour Governor Amosun because of his unprecedented achievements in the last eight years in the area of infrastructural development, environment, security and road construction.

“On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta FUNAAB, Professor Felix Kolawole Salako, is being honoured because he has brought an enduring lasting peace to the campus as well as his interest in the growth development of media industry in the state.

“Others to be honoured include Dr. Abdullahi Azeez, Executive Director NNPC; Mrs Anike Ojuolape Azeez; Alhaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, Chairman PCRC, Ogun State; Mrs Oluwatoyin Egbesola of NIPOST headquarters Abuja.

“They are being honoured because of their selfless services to humanity, empowerment of women and children in the society and interest in the development of pen profession”. The statement stated.

The Press Week kicked off, on Friday, with a special Juma’at Service at Albarka Mosque, Abiola Way, Abeokuta and followed by a thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the African Church, Solution Camp, Ewang Estate, Abeokuta.