…as he donates N20m to farmers cooperatives

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator-elect for Ogun West senatorial district, Solomon Adeola, Olamilekan, has called on the people of in the senatorial district to come out massively and vote the incumbent governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for second term, on Saturday.

Adeola, who is currently representing Lagos West in the NASS and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, equally urged the electorate to vote for all the House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to the senator otherwise known as Yayi, “it is only fair and just to vote for the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun for second term as governor of the State based on his performance in the state in less than four years”.

He made this call at a meeting with over 200 practicing farmers in Ilaro, Yewa South LGA, under the auspices of Farmers 4 Progress and Asiwaju Farmers Forum, organized by Dr. Angel Adelaja-Kuye, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture.

Senator Adeola, who donated a sum of N20m for a farmers cooperative to be formed for revolving loans for farmers in Ogun West, stated that for the first time in recent years Governor Abiodun jas commissioned major projects in all the zones and the 20 LGAs of the state.

He added that under Abiodun, no area of the state is denied development in the area of infrastructure, healthcare and education.

“I want to thank you for the huge quantum of votes you delivered for me to be your senator-elect. It was double the winning votes of 2019. I want to appeal to you all to return our governor, Dapo Abiodun for a second term with even a bigger number of votes for continuity of many developmental projects such as the critical Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, the Agro-Cargo Airport that is 70% completed among others. I have no doubt in my mind that another four years of Governor Abiodun’s administration would push Ogun State to a path of sustainable development for the benefit of the majority”, he said

Senator Adeola stated that since the major occupation of Ohun West people is farming, he would work to be part of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, with the aim of facilitating the Federal Government’s programmes for his constituents.

He, however, promised the farmers to make tractors, other agricultural implements and inputs available this year for the benefit of the farmers.

“In this year’ budget, I have many agricultural projects that will be implemented in conjunction with the state government. Already, I have trained many in fishery and modern agriculture and aquaculture value chain programmes and more will be implemented for the benefit of Ogun West farmers” he added.

The senator further urged the farmers not to be carried away by any persuasion of a former governor who claimed to have their interest at heart in supporting another governorship candidate from a fringe party without a president, governor, senator or a member of the House Representatives.

He said: “While the former governor remains in the APC, he is parading and campaigning for a governorship candidate in another party, such political behavior speaks volumes of the treacherous attributes and pursuits of personal agenda by the former governor”.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the farmers’ meeting, Dr. Kuye explained that the farmers have been desirous of meeting the senator-elect based on his support for farmers in Lagos West Senatorial district.

He expressed optimism that farmers will be beneficiaries of some federal government assisted agricultural programmes, courtesy Senator Adeola

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, the President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Ogun State branch, Olusegun Dasaolu, had earlier stated that farmers needed assistance in the areas of tractors for soil preparation as well as other inputs and loans with low interest.

According to Dasaolu, the assistance for the farmers would help in ensuring food security and provision of raw materials for industries, assuring the senator of their support for Governor Abiodun reelection in the March 11 Governorship election.

Adeola later met leaders of youth organizations across Ogun West led by Abduljabar Ayelagbe, the Ogun State President Of National Council of Nigeria Youth(NCNY) where he made a similar appeal to support Governor Abiodun’s reelection with promises of employment, empowerment and scholarship for the youth in the senatorial district.