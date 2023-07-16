Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, had praised his wife, Bamidele Abiodun, for her continuous support and role at ensuring the successful implementation of his administration’s I.S.E.Y.A programme.

The governor specifically hailed the wife for her determination at ensuring his success as governor of the state, which according to him, has helped in filling in the gap as he serves the people of the state.

Abiodun who gave this commendation during the 57th birthday thanksgiving of his wife held at the Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbehin, Abeokuta, on Sunday, charged the congregation and the people of the state to deliberate and live a life that touches others.

“I want to thank you for filling in the gap as I serve the good people of Ogun State.I want to thank you for your consistent prayers, may the Lord Almighty continue to protect and keep you under His shadow.

“Today is a special day of thanksgiving because my beautiful and adorable wife has added another year, we are here to celebrate what the Lord has done for us.

” I want to pray that God continues to give you, Bamidele, unspeakable and everlasting joy; may you fulfill your destiny,” Abiodun prayed.

The governor, while noting that days like his wife’s birthday thanksgiving are indeed worthy of celebration, he pointed out that “days like these are indeed worthy of celebration, but at the same time, they are reminders that we have added one extra year and we have one less extra year left on this earth”.

He, however, urged the people of the state to ask themselves of what reason God has created them, stressing that occasions such as birthday thanksgivings are created not to only number our days, but to also give thanks to God.

In her remarks, the celebrant and wife of the Ogun State Governor; Mrs Bamidele Abiodun who thanked God for giving her a good health and sound mind, thanked God for holding her hands even in times of tribulation.

Bamidele while noting that she would be intentional about how she lives her life from now on, thanked her husband for being her greatest supporter.

In his message entitled “Unquantified Thanksgiving”,the South West Chairman of the Organisation of Africa Instituted Churches, Elder Apostle Jacob Adetokunbo Adeaga, who read from the Book of Psalm 103 disclosed that no man can ever quantify the level of the love of God in his life, saying that it is good to always thank God for his love in our lives.

Apostle Adeaga who also urged the First Lady of Ogun State to continuously thank God for His love in her life, charged her to continue to do more for God, the people and the state.

The cleric thanked Governor Abiodun for his wonderful performance in his first term, charging him to surpass the performance in his second term in office.