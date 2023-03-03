By Chinelo Obogo, [email protected]

Cargo transportation is an important component of the Nigerian aviation industry because it is the fastest way of moving goods to far flung locations. This makes it relevant in modern day business transaction as a denominator for countries that enjoy robust economy.

Beyond these underlying benefits, demand for transporting agro products by air is becoming increasingly global due to the need for consumers to access the products in their original state devoid of chemical processing and preservation associated with several industrial good.

Cargo freighting of agro products is also considered cost effective and faster as it provides the ideal method for exporters and importers of perishable commodities to service existing markets and develop new ones.

As at 2020, air cargoes accounted for 35 per cent of the movement of goods worldwide and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recorded six trillion dollars as airlines contribution out of which air cargoes generated $111 billion. The aviation body says if air cargo business is well funded, it could benefit from the anticipated $1 trillion increase in trade growth in the next four to five years because all sectors of our socio-economic life depend it.

In Nigeria however, despite designating about 13 airports as perishable cargo terminals, facilities at many of them are yet to kick off. The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) data records state that Nigeria’s annual air cargo import for 2019 stood at 131 million tons, while exports by air was 6 million tons, leaving a gap of 115 million tons between air cargo imports and exports. The implication is that most aircraft that bring in air cargo into Nigeria go back empty causing a huge loss of revenue.

Ogun cargo airport

To address some of these challenges, the Ogun State government embarked on an Agro-Cargo Airport to serve as an aerotropolis for a conglomeration of agro-processing companies to provide facilities for cargo processing that turn raw materials, into finished goods.

The category 4E airport can accommodate an A380 Boeing 777, 747 and includes among others a completed four kilometer runway, a yet to be completed 36-metre-tall control tower, fire station, cargo apron and terminal buildings. The 82,000 square meter cargo apron for type E and type C aircrafts has been completed.

Last year, the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and strategy, Mr. Waheed Odusile, told newsmen that construction of the airport was started from the scratch in April 2021 and that it would be an international airport in all ramifications.

He said: “We are not just building an airport, we are building an aerotropolis. We are bringing different investors in and don’t forget, this is a specialised airport as it will be an agro-cargo airport though, there is another facility for passenger operations.

“There will be an international testing centre here where all agro-produce going out of Nigeria will be brought here and certified as complying with international standards. So, once that is done, goods from here can be exported to anywhere in the world. You can also see the location of the airport, it is on the western side, you will see the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on the southern side and then you have the Sagamu–Benin Expressway.

“So, whichever way you want to approach the airport, the logistics of that is easy to Lagos. To the hinterland, you have easy access, if you want to go to the east, north and other part of the western it is easy. So, goods coming in and out of our neighbouring states will come here and this will also decongest Lagos and it will spread development across the country, especially for us in Ogun.”

Test flights

Last Thursday, dignitaries like the Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former Governors Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, the Akarigbo of Remonland Awujale of Ijebu, represented by the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinba of the Gateway International Cargo Airport at Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikenne Local Government of Ogun State.

The planes were received by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) who are on the ground to assess the state’s readiness for full operations, while the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Ade Akinsanya said, “The impact of the airport would stimulate the growth of other sectors such as commerce and agriculture as well as tourism opportunities. It would increase economic activities through the provision of employment for not less than 25,000 people through the agricultural value chain.”

During his remarks, chairman of Valujet, Kunle Soname, said, “We are partners for this project. It is a dream come true. The first commercial flight into this airport is our flight. This is a four-kilometer runway designed to land A B747, B777, A380, and other wide-body aircraft.”

Osinbajo, lauded the Dapo Abiodun-led state government for bringing the project which was conceived by a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, into reality. He noted that the project would no doubt bring about economic prosperity, not only to the state but the country in general.

“I am super proud to be a citizen of Ogun State, from Ikenne-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state. This is incredibly momentous event. With what we all see here this afternoon; Ogun State is definitely taking a huge step in fulfilling the dreams of our forebears. The dreams of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others who worked with him.The dreams of a vibrant modern and industrious community living together in peace and prosperity.

“A dream of Ogun State that is the engine room of our nation’s economy, commerce and businesses. We must pause here to commend the first visionary of this airport, Gbenga Daniel who went as far as getting the federal government’s approval for the project. But it is a tribute to the wisdom and understanding of our current governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that he took it from the idea, reenvisioned it completely and in the light of the opportunities, needs and requirements and realities of today, begets the best Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport of Ogun State. This project is the fulfilments of the vision for building a dynamic economic area. We are now poised to provide facilities for a world class economic zone.”

Airport’s prospects

Governor Abioun who gave a brief history of the airport at the event, said the government is in negotiation with airport operators with the view to establishing a PPP arrangement for the operation, maintenance and management of the airport facility and that the official commissioning of the project will take place in a couple months.

“This construction was started April 2021 and will be on record as the fastest built airport anywhere. This test flight despite all odds is very important to us for many reasons: first, it is one of the necessary activities leading to the full certification and licensing of the airport for safe aviation operations.

“Secondly, it marks the actualisation of a dream, conceived 16 years ago by one of my predecessors OGD and the approval was given in 2008 by NCAA and nurtured by the people of Ogun State. The development of the airport is in alignment with the vision of this administration which is focused on providing an enabling environment for public private partnership which is fundamental to economic growth of the state and the prosperity of the people of the state.

“The Master Plan development was based on the need to meet the following needs: economic and industrial ambition of the state; the need to provide safe and affordable accessibility and mobility options to citizens, businesses, and industry; provide inter regional and international connectivity for the movement of people and goods in and out of Ogun State and provide relief and alternatives to other regional transport sector hubs, particularly Lagos.

“The choice of the location allowed for easy accessible to the different parts of the state, not leaving out Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria. The eastern and northern regions of Nigeria will also be easily accessed from this same location. The country is currently vigorously pursuing strategies to promote the export of goods and services, and this airport will be critical in helping to achieve this objective.

“This airport is located in the Remo economic zone which houses the Ogun Special Agro Processing Zone the entirety that we refer to as an aerotroplois the first in Nigeria. The Ogun SAPZs ground breaking ceremony was conducted about two months ago. It is PPP between Ogun state Government and Arise LLP a company that specializes in setting up Agro value chain development. It promises to offer about 25000 job opportunities. No doubt this airport will become the alternative to Murtala International airport and is already been considered as the export terminal for non-oil in the Southwest.

“Furthermore, the federal government is reconstructing the Lagos to Shagamu Express Way and is on the verge of concessioning the Shagamu to Benin Express Way, ensuring safe and efficient land access to the airport and other air ancillary services. This is in addition to the federal government developing the east to west standard gauge rail line linking Lagos to the airport and to the eastern part of the country,” he said.