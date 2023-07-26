The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, adjourned proceedings earlier than expected when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not produce more witnesses as scheduled.

The party’s counsel, Chief Chris Uche, called only one witness – Ayinde Ridwan Olamilekan from Abeokuta – and was to call two more witnesses from Odogbolu, but none of the scheduled witnesses showed up.

Uche, thereafter, informed the tribunal that the vehicle conveying the witnesses to the tribunal broke down on the road and made it impossible for them to attend the proceedings. He prayed the court for an adjournment till today, which was granted accordingly.

Also, considering the abysmal response of scheduled witnesses, the PDP, through its counsel changed the date slated to close its case to tomorrow against Friday which it earlier fixed.

He also informed the Tribunal that he had earlier in the days filed the Witness Statement of an expert witness – Chief Reginald Udunze – as well as the expert report of the said witness. He informed the Tribunal that as was the practice, he would like to give lawyers for APC and Governor Abiodun time to peruse those documents since they had just been served.

During the short proceedings, the sole witness who appeared before the panel to testify in favour of PDP, Ayinde Ridwan Olamilekan, from Abeokuta South, was crossed-examined by counsel to Governor Abiodun, Bode Olanipekun.

Under cross-examination, Ridwan declared that he could not remember the date he signed the statement he submitted to the tribunal.

Ridwan had claimed to simply just be a voter and not a member or supporter of PDP. However, under cross-examination, he revealed that when the events of the election day occurred, he decided to report his side of the events to the PDP Ward Chairman and PDP lawyer.

On why he decided to report his grievances during the exercise to PDP lawyer when he is not a member of the political party and even wrote the statement he tendered before the panel at PDP secretariat, the witness could not give any answer to the question as he kept pretending to not understand the questions by asking the lawyers cross-examining him to “come again.”