…calls for State Assembly’s involvement in distribution

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Ogun State Assembly, Lukmon Atobatele, has called the Ogun State Government not to politicize or monopolize the distribution of grains and money donated to the state by the Federal Government.

Atobatele equally called for the involvement of the House of Assembly in the sharing of the palliatives meant to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal on the people.

He made this call in Abeokuta at the weekend while reacting to the confirmation by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi that Ogun had received its own share of the Federal Government palliatives.

Atobatele, who commended the Ogun State Government for acknowledging the receipt of the consignments, noted that members of the state legislature are closer to the people in their constituents, hence, the need to carry them along in the distribution of items.

“Though the SSG assured that the distribution would have nothing to do with political or religious affiliations, it becomes political, if only the ruling party is made to decide solely, how to distribute the palliatives”, the OGHA deputy minority leader pointed out.

He emphasized that “the Assembly should be involved in the distribution to ensure it gets directly to Ogun residents whom the palliatives are meant for and not members of the ruling party alone”.

He, however, decried the hardship the people are facing as a result of the subsidy removal on the petrol, adding “Nigerians now find it harder to eat three-square meals or meet basic needs”.

“This is a trying time and we must be committed and transparent to our people. This must not be turned a party affair. What happened during the COVID-19 period should not repeat itself. The names of committee members to decide the sharing of the palliatives must be in the open to know who and who are responsible”, the lawmaker submitted.