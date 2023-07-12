Generates N93.301million in 6 months

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says its operatives intercepted no fewer than 37 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice in different parts of the state between January and June 2023.

The Controller, Ogun Area 1 Command of the NCS, Bamidele Makinde, who made this known while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command within the last six months at the Idiroko Border Post, equally disclosed that his men intercepted that five exotic luxury buses smuggled into the country through the Ohumbe land border in the state.

Makinde added that 173,975 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, which are equivalent to 5 tanker loads were seized, while seven suspected smugglers were arrested during the period under review.

On revenue generation, the customs boss informed newsmen that the command generated N93.301m from import duties, auction sales of petrol, and scrap vehicles, noting that the revenue generated was an increase of 310% compared to N29,940m revenue generated within the same period last year.

He stated further that 392 seizures were made with the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,313,628,488.

He, however, listed some of the seizures to include 5,048 pieces of used tyres; 390 bales of used clothes; 61 units of vehicles, including 5 luxury buses; 173,975 litres of petrol; 107 sacks and 1,595 wraps of cannabis sativa; 194 cartons of codeine syrup and 22,526 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50 kg each ( an equivalent of 37 trailer loads).

Makinde further expressed his command’s resolution in its fight against smuggling of rice and other prohibited items in order to encourage local production in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria policy on local production.

He pointed out that the command was able to achieve remarkable achievements due to its continuous stakeholders’ engagement, deployment of intelligence in the operations, improved discipline and total dedication to duty by the officers.

The Customs Controller submitted that “apart from waging war against smugglers, the command has always urged them to embrace legitimate trade and steer clear of smuggling and other nefarious activities that are inimical to the economic development of our nation.”