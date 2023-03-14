…rakes in over N28m in two months

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday, said that it intercepted a total number of 6, 743 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg between the months of January and February 2023.

The command equally disclosed that it generated a total sum of N28,445,757m as revenue through the import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and seized petroleum products between the period under review.

The Controller of Ogun Area 1 Command, Bamidele Makinde, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, equated the bags of rice intercepted to 11 truck loads, explained that the contrabands with Duty Payable Value (DPV) worth over N231m were recorded in a total of 115 seizures carried out by the anti-smuggling operatives of the command.

He stated further that other seizures made at different locations such as Abeokuta, Ilaro axis and Ipokia/Idiroko axis among other areas in the state, included 19, 806 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 18 units of used vehicles used for the conveyance of smuggled goods, as well as weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp concealed in 64 sacks and 824 wraps of book, bread and coconut sizes.

Ohers seized items, according to Makinde, included 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces of artifacts, 73 bales of second hand clothing, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres, 520 cartons of foreign poultry products among others.

While assuring investor and other stakeholders of his command’s continuous support in all aspects of their trading activities, the Controller, however, declared that NCS Ogun Area 1 under his command remained committed to facilitating legitimate trade, stressing that the personnel value the business community and their contribution to the economy of the country.

“However, we urge them to avoid any form of illicit trade that could adversely affect the economy and tarnish their reputation.

“May I use this opportunity to warn recalcitrant and would be smugglers to steer clear of smuggling activities. Anyone caught in the act shall be made to face the full weight of the law”, Comptroller Makinde submitted.