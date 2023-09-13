Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A High Court sitting in Ijebu Ode, on Wednesday, dismissed an ex-parte application filed by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, asking the court to stop further investigations and actions by Councilors of Ijebu East LG probing him on allegations of financial mismanagement.

In its ruling on the ex-parte motion argued by O. T. Are, on behalf of Wale Adedayo, the presiding Judge, Justice A.A. Omoniyi dismissed the application in “its entirety”.

Councilors of Ijebu East Legislative Council recently suspended the council chairman in continuations of investigations on alleged financial malpractices and directed the Vice Chairman of the Council to take over pending the conclusion of its investigation.

O. T. Are, standing in for A.M. Kotoye SAN, representing the Claimant/Applicant, informed the Court of the motion ex-parte dated September 6, 2022 praying for an interim order restraining the Defendants, their agents, privies from further proceeding on the letter of invitation to the claimant asking him to appear before the Legislative Council on September 14, 2023. In the alternative to order parties to maintain the status quo.

The court rose to prepare the ruling and after an hour, it resumed sitting and delivered its ruling dismissing the application in “its entirety”.

The court noted that the applicant’s application was not timeous since he had notice since 31st August, 2023 of the said resolution but waited till September 11, 2023 before filing his application, declaring that “delay defeats equity”.

The Claimant was ordered to put Defendants on notice and come back for the hearing of the originating summons on September 22, 2023.