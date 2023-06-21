From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly, yesterday, re-elected Olakunle Oluomo as the 10th speaker of the House.

The House also elected Bolalnle Ajayi from Yewa South state constituency as the deputy speaker.

Governor Dapo Abiodun was, however, absent at the inauguration at the Assembly Chamber, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

After about four hours of intermittent breaks on the account of security threats, the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, called the Assembly to order, while calling for nomination for the election to the offices of speaker and deputy speaker.

Lamidi Musefiu from Ado-Odo Ota State Constituency 2 nominated the immediate past speaker, which was seconded by Owode Ifedolapo from Ijebu East State Constituency.

In the absence of further nominations, the clerk declared Oluomo as speaker elect.