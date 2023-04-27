By Christopher Oji

An Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Abeokuta, has ruled against any stay of execution on the judgement on the dispute over Arigbajo Eyin via Wasinmi Railway Station .

The Court which was presided over by Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo, Phillip Oluwasina Akinsinde,and Idowu Adebiyi Odugbesan, made the order while ruling on appeal filed against the judgment delivered by the Papalanto Customary Grade 11 Court ,presided over by Hon A D Buraimoh ,Hon Sogunro B A and Hon Sokunbi in Suit No PA/42 /2022.

The Papalanto Customary Grade 11 Court ,presided over by A D Buraimoh , Sogunro B A and Sokunbi, had in the judgment delivered in 2022, declared the disputed land as ” the landed property of the Ogunkanbi Arigbajo Family

Not satisfied with the judgment, the judgement debtors approached the Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Abeokuta, for stay of execution but the court ruled against the stay of execution,noting that the creditors are entitled to execute their judgment

The Court also declared that,” all plaintiffs in this matter including their : family relatives ,servants ,agents ,cronies ,privies ,workers ,tenants ,labourers etc are hereby perpetually ordered to desist from selling ,renting leasing or having anything to do with the land.

” By order of his court, possession is hereby granted to the defendants this are: Alhaji Muse Lawal, Chief Taiwo Lawal, Raheem Lawal and Ashimiyu Lawal.

The descendants of the Ogunkanbi Arigbajo Family, were represented in the case by Alhaji Muse Lawal, Chief Taiwo Lawal ,Raheem Lawal, and Ashimiyu Lawal,as defendants, while Showunmi Aliu Saliu Akindele ,Kafayat Fashina and Akinyemi Tajudeen were the plaintiffs .

The Appeal court in a unanimous decision refused the application of the appellants and granted N50,000 00 against them in favour of the respondents