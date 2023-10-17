Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, has initiated funds to support families left behind by late journalists in the state.

Oladunjoye, who worked as a journalist for almost three decades and played vital roles as a pro-democracy activist during the military junta of late Head of State, General Sanni Abacha, equally kicked off the support fund with a donation of N250,000.

The APC spokesperson announced the donation while speaking at the commencement of Ogun NUJ 2023 Press Week, held at Iwe Irohin House, on Monday.

When asked to speak on the topic of discussion for three minutes, Oladunjoye swiftly used the opportunity to express his desire to kick start the funds to provide support for the families of late journalists.

According to him, it was his long-held wish not only to initiate the fund, but to also contribute his personal money into it.

He expressed his worries over how dead journalists’ families are quickly forgotten and abandoned by the colleagues who are still alive, pointing out that holding candlelight processions, printing of T-shirts and making emotional speeches at their funerals are not enough.

“My worry has always been that, after their deaths, we will hold candlelight processions for them, print T-shirts and make emotional speeches at their funerals. But, what happens after that? Do we even visit or call the families. Do we know how the widows and children they leave behind are faring? Do we even know if they have rice to eat at festive periods”? Oladunjoye quizzed.

The pronouncement of the former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government’s, however, elicited happiness and drew applause from the Chairman of Ogun NUJ, Wale Olanrewaju, his exco members, the guests as well as members of fourth estate of the realm present at the event.

While christening the fund ‘Ogun NUJ Support Funds for Families of Late Journalists”, Oladunjoye volunteered to get some donors to support the funds.

He informed the gathering that he was inpired to initiate the fundd by the activities of a veteran journalist and publishe, Mr. Richard Akinnola who initiated a similar arrangement for families of deceased journalists and activists in Lagos State several years back.

“I was inspired to initiate the funds by the activities of Mr. Richard Akinnola, a veteran journalist and publisher who had a similar arrangement for families of deceased journalists and activists in Lagos State several years back.

This mentor of mine spent the last digits in his bank account to cater for the family of deceased colleagues. I have been trying my little bits over the years too, but I feel our Union, the NUJ, should shoulder more of the responsibilities”, Oladunjoye submitted.