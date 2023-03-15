From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the alarm over what it described as “a sinister plan” by some unscrupulous politicians and fifth columnists to launch and sponsor a campaign of calumny against the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration on various social media platforms.

The party raised the alarm in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

According to Oladunjoye, the campaign of calumny is allegedly being sponsored and oiled by the father of one of the opposing governorship candidates, whose camp has continued to suffer depletion by the day.

He added that the smear campaign is designed to take the form of coordinated attacks and sponsored articles, half-truths and outright lies against the person and administration of the incumbent governor.

“The campaign, which is being sponsored and oiled by the father of an opposition party’s candidate whose camp has continued to suffer depletion by the day, is to take the form of coordinated attacks and sponsored articles, half-truths and outright lies against the person and administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Whilst many would wonder why any genuine party man would want to join a wobbling opposition candidate to work against the interest of his party and symbol, we urge the good people of Ogun State to be circumspect and see through the shenanigans of these selfish politicians who do not mean well for the state. Otherwise, how would they want to hand over our dear state to an arrogant and boastful drunkard and gambler who simply wants to harness Ogun to his father’s empire?

“We trust that the electorate and the good people of Ogun State, in general, are too sophisticated to be swayed by those masquerading their selfish interests as that of the people.

“The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Administration in Ogun State will continue to use the resources of the state for the growth and development of the state and not for a few, no matter how powerful. This is a commitment that Governor Dapo Abiodun will not compromise for anything.

“We urge the sophisticated people of Ogun State to continue to stick with the APC just as they did in the Presidential and National Assembly elections so that the state and its people can benefit from being part of the government at the centre”. The statement read.