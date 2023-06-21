From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Olakunle Oluomo on his re-election as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The party equally congratulated the newly elected deputy speaker of the House, Bolanle Ajayi.

Oluomo and Ajayi were on Tuesday unanimously adopted and elected by members of the OGHA as the 10th speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

In a statement by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Olusola Ogundola Blessed, on Wednesday, the party hailed the emergence of Oluomo and his deputy, expressing confidence that the duo would offer quality leadership in the state legislature.

It commended members of the Assembly for taking the bold decision, noting that the political and legislative experience of the speaker will enhance mutual cooperation between the House and the executive arm of government.

According to the statement, “The 9th Assembly under the leadership of Oluomo provided the needed support and cooperation for Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to deliver goodies of democracy across the state.”

While calling members of the party in the Assembly to always uphold the party’s ethos and discipline in the discharge of their duties, the Ogun APC further urged them to continue to provide legislative collaboration aimed at making life abundant for the people of the state.

It added that APC legislators in OGHA must ensure that they conduct legislative business in a manner that can attract members of the opposition to fall in love with the ruling party and eventually join it.

The statement enjoined the legislators to always engage in both intra and inter-dialogue to solve issues rather than engaging in activities that are inimical to the enhancement of democracy and delivery of good governance.