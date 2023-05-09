From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Ikeja Zone “A” of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arraigned three persons before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The trio of Ismail Shaibu Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu, were brought before the court on Tuesday, on a two separate count charge bordering on forgery and conspiracy to commit wits by forging the Customs’ documents, particularly the Service’s “Exit Note” for the purpose of evading the necessary duties payable to the government.

Arraigning the accused persons before the court in suit number: FHC/AB/31C/’23, the prosecuting counsel and an NCS’ Assistant Legal Adviser, Bar Vivian Aigbadon, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences between January and February 2023 around Owode-Idi Iroko road, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In the charge sheet, a copy obtained by our correspondent, the prosecutor told the court presided over by Justice Demi Ajayi that the three accused persons “conspired to forge Nigeria Customs Service documents Exit Note declaration form: Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Provision Assessment form, knowing the documents to be false and with the intent that may in any way, be used and acted upon as genuine”.

Aigbadon argued that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2) (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

While the first and second accused persons, Shaibu and Yakubu are standing trials for forgery and conspiracy, the NCS’ defence counsel, however, disclosed that the third accused person, Abdullahi Muazu is being tried for illegal importation of a Toyota RAV-4 Utility vehicle and some bags of foreign parboiled rice, as well as illegal possession of same contrabands.

Meanwhile, the defence counsels in their plea, Barristers Orisadare and Ndudi told the court that the bail applications for the three accused persons were not ready and pleaded the court to adjourn till next week.

The court, however, ordered that the three accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Center within its jurisdiction till next Tuesday.