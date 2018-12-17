Echoing Isiaka, the state chairman of the party, Dr Gbolade Osinowo, said ADC remained the only party in the state not bogged down in crises.

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Gboyega Nasir Isiaka says that the lingering crises rocking both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and it main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state would pave the way for an ADC victory at the 2019 election.

Isiaka made the remarks at a fund raising event put together by his campaign organisation on Sunday in Lagos.

According to the candidate, both APC and PDP in Ogun are still enmeshed in internal wrangling about two months to the general elections, as his party embarks on a steady campaign across the southwestern state. He maintains that the crises would benefit the ADC at the polls.

Isiaka (popularly known as GNI) says that he dumped the crisis-ridden PDP for the ADC because he was determined to succeed the incumbent governor through the poll rather than through the court process.

“All politics is local. I’m in the business of governance for winning. I left PDP because of the unending crisis in the party. The party has been in crisis since 2011,” Isiaka said.

“The ‘broom party’ is equally in crisis and with all these, it shows that the ADC will occupy Government House in 2019. All that is happening around us is an indication that we are winning the election,” he added.

Isiaka promised that if elected his administration would focus on quality education, affordable healthcare, human capital and infrastructural development, among others.

Echoing Isiaka, the state chairman of the party, Dr Gbolade Osinowo, said ADC remained the only party in the state not bogged down in crises.

Represented by party secretary Niyi Salako, Osinowo declared that the party was no longer an alternative but a leading party in the state.

“We are a party with zero crisis. The party is the platform to produce the next governor of Ogun State. All the candidates we are presenting are first class candidates. We have to work harder because our opponents will double their efforts,” the chairman submitted.