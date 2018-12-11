Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a dramatic turn, on Monday, as Sen. Buruji Kashamu, was presented with the PDP flag as the party’s governorship candidate by the factional state chairman of the PDP, Bayo Dayo.

The presentation of the party flag took place at Ijebu Igbo during the public presentation ceremony of Kashamu and his running mate, a former spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, days after the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, presented the party’s flag to Oladipupo Adebutu, as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State.

Addressing his supporters, on Monday, Kashamu said he was unperturbed by the move by the PDP at the national level, declaring he was the authentic candidate recognised by the law and accepted by INEC.

He said though party is supreme and its decisions should be binding on all members, the party cannot be superior to law of the country and license to executive lawlessness and impunity.

He, however, stated that he was ready and willing to work with members of the party in the overall interest of PDP and that of Ogun State.

Said he, “Truly, the party is supreme. But, it is not superior to the judiciary. Party supremacy is not a licence for executive lawlessness.

“People cannot continue to act in contempt of the teeming members, leaders and leaders of the party and the courts – all in the name of party supremacy.

“At some point, like in saner clime, judiciary must intervene and rein in those acting in utter disregard of out party’s constitution and the laws of the land.

“That is what happened in our case. Politics is like a game of chess, full of intrigues, ups and downs. But the mammoth crowd you have seen here says it all.

“We would not be distracted. We are focused on our mission of taking Ogun State to greater heights,” Kashamu stated.

The lawmaker, however, declared that he remained the sure ticket capable of taking the state to greater heights, if elected governor.

Kashamu, who said he has been able to offer quality representation at the Senate and delivered over 90 constituency projects to the people of Ogun East, equally boasted he has the capacity, experience and entrepreneurial acumen to espouse good governance, if elected governor next year.

Speaking earlier, Kashamu’s running mate, Reuben Abati, said the team has a blueprint capable of ushering in good governance and urged the electorate not to hesitate to vote Kashamu and PDP in 2019 poll.

In his welcome address, Dayo described Kashamu as “The Awolowo of our time and the only governorship candidate that can wrest power from the ruling party in the state”.

The event was attended by the former National Secretary of PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipupo, former deputy national chairman (South) of the party, Shuaib Oyedokun, former Oyo State deputy governor, Hashimu Gbolarumi, Senators Sam Anyanwu and Danjuma Lah, among other PDP leaders.