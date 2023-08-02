From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In a move to immortalise the late Ogidi born literary Icon, teacher, writer, poet and social crusader, Professor Chinua Achebe, the people of Ogidi community in Anambra State have taken a decision to establish a university to be named as Chinua Achebe University.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi, His Royal Majesty. Igwe (Pharm) Alex Onyido (Ezechuamagha 1) who disclosed the decision while addressing the people during a town hall lecture organized in honour of Achebe at Ogidi town hall pointed out that the university project was chosen to immortalise Achebe after much deliberation by relevant stakeholders of the community.

Igwe Onyido explained that the university was borne out of the need to immortalise Achebe’s massive achievements with a befitting structure in line with his chosen field as a super academia who made an unforgettable giant mark in the academic world adding that Ogidi community will face the university project with its full capabilities.

The Ezechuamagha 1 added “I am sure that all of us would agree that a university is the ideal project to immortalise Achebe considering the fact that he made Ogidi extremely proud in the academic world. That is our choice and no going back. We will face it with our strength and by the Special Grace of God. we are going to succeed.”

The pharmacist turned monarch said that the first step is to map out the parcel of land where the university will be sited and then go ahead to look for funds to finance the project maintaining that Ogidi community will face the project with its power and might without delay.