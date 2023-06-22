From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

As part of his commitment to establishing more oil and free zones to boost the nation’s economy, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Sen. Tijjani Y. Kaura, seeks collaboration with the Rivers State government towards the development of Ikpokiri island, a green field with latent potential for wealth and job creation.

Sen. Kaura led his team of management on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a meeting at the Executive chamber of the Government House, ways of possible collaboration and other issues of mutual interest to harness the oil and free zones potentials for economic growth were discussed.

Seeking the support of the Rivers State government as effort in the development of Ikpokiri island, the OGFZA boss revealed the myriad of opportunities available at the Island, being a green field virgin land without much development since it was declared a free zone in 1996. He said “if the state government would take advantage of the area to support OGFZA in the development effort, Ikpokiri would become another modern city in the State”. He disclosed that foreign investors from Japan have already indicated interest in investing in the island.

According to Sen. Kaura, partnering with OGFZA towards the development of Ikpokiri Island is critical and beneficial to promote investment and economic development for creating wealth and employment opportunities for Rivers State and Nigeria by extension.

Sir Fubara who expressed concern over the East-West Road, however appreciated OGFZA’s MD and his management for identifying with the state government while expressing his willingness to collaborate with the Authority in due time.