House of Representatives member-elect for Ogbaru federal constituency, Anambra State, Afam Victor Ogene, has described the passing of popular media mogul and founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, Raymond Dokpesi, as a big blow to the media industry and Nigeria’s democracy.

Ogene, who is a former editor and also former deputy chairman, Media and Public Affairs Committee of the 7th House of Representatives, in a statement in Abuja, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Dokpesi family and the management and staff of AIT and Raypower, adding that Dokpesi’s foresight and ingenuity, helped to shape democracy in Nigeria, as both media establishments offer unfettered access, opportunities and platform for both free speech and inclusivity in national discourse.

Ogene, who is also the Labour Party’s caucus leader in the incoming Assembly, said: “Dokpesi was a media icon, who through hard work, creativity and doggedness in the face of both industry and institutional challenges, enshrined himself in the consciousness of the nation and remained very relevant at the national stage of both political and corporate Nigeria till the very end.

“He was not only huge in physical stature, he was also a giant at different fronts of life endeavours. As a great socialite, his contacts and relevance were beyond his generation, as he freely related with people of all generations across social class and ethnic and religious backgrounds.”

Ogene prayed that God grant Dokpesi’s soul peaceful repose, and his loved ones and mentees the fortitude to bear his sudden passage.