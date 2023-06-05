A geologist and motivational speaker, Timothy Ogboruche, has thrown his weight behind Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, urging the people to support him.

Speaking at the inauguration of the governor, Ogboruche said: “This is a new dawn in Abia State and I don’t doubt the ability of Otti to change the narrative of the state in every sector. I see a man with clear vision and mission for a better tomorrow. I am optimistic that with the support of every individual in the state and beyond, new records would be broken in within a shortest possible time.”

Ogboruche, who hails from Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area, has passion for imparting knowledge, building leadership skills, empowering and inspiring young people to attain greatness, said: “With passion and integrity as your watch word, you can take the world.”

An executive member of American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorations, Ogboruche was recently honoured with a Doctorate degree in Entertainment Entrepreneurship and Societal Development by European-American University, Commonwealth of Dominica.