From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has assumed office with a promise to intensify operations against crude oil theft and end illegal refining in the country.

He also promised to intensify the capability of the Nigerian Navy to combat piracy, sea robbery and other maritime crime to ensure the general safety of the nations waterways.

The CNS, made this known shortly after taking over office from his predecessor Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, at the Naval headquarters in Abuja.

While noting that the task ahead of the Nigerian Navy was enormous, the CNS, called for all hands to be on deck to curb the nations maritime environment of criminals.

He said: “The task ahead of us is challenging. We continually face significant threats such as crude oil theft, prevalence of illegal refineries, Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, piracy, sea robbery, piracy, various forms of trafficking and other maritime crimes.

“These are not just threats to our maritime security, but also to our economic stability and national development.

“But let me be clear: We are committed to tackling these security challenges head-on. We will intensify our efforts to curb crude oil theft and put an end to illegal refining. We will enhance our capabilities to combat piracy and sea robbery and ensure the general safety of our maritime domain.

“Indeed, I firmly believe that navigating the challenges of maritime security is a journey, not a destination. It will therefore require our unwavering commitment, steadfast resolve, and collective effort.”

“I urge you all to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication in your duties. Together, we will write a new chapter in the illustrious history of the Nigerian Navy and build a Navy that is second to none, a Navy that our nation can be proud of.”