From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has raised alarm over what it termed acts of dishonour and infamy allegedly carried out by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in alliance with some of agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate ongoing petitions at the tribunal in Lagos.

LP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, expressed the concern at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

Obiora accused INEC of creating confusion in Thursday’s proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which led to adjournment of the appeal in the case between Labour Party candidate, Hon. Amobi Ogah, who is the plaintiff and the APC’s candidate, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, for Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat.

The party’s Spokesperson called on INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to investigate the erring officials and reject any hint of compromise.

“Sir, what played out yesterday, 19th day of October, 2023, was unbelievable, hence we call on you to nip the development in the bud to avoid a messy situation. INEC had engaged a Senior Counsel, J.O. Asoluka (SAN), as its lawyers with a letter of authorisation to represent the commission. But at the commencement of the hearing at the Appeal Court, another lawyer surfaced with another letter of authority to take over the case of the self same INEC without prior notice to J.O Asoluka (SAN), that the new counsel had been engaged. They also did not see any need to inform the Plaintiff of the development as required by law. When the matter thus came up, a squabble ensued between the two counsels as to who had the authority of INEC to represent it in the case.

“Conspicuously present at the venue of the Appeal Court were some expelled members of Labour Party under the headship of Lamidi Apapa. Also present were some leaders of the APC who openly fraternize with the Apapa cohorts and who were openly boasting that they will purchase judgement at all cost. They also attempted unsuccessfully to hijack the legal representation of the Labour Party.

“Chairman sir, it has now dawned on us that the change of legal guard without properly notifying the interested parties was carefully orchestrated by the Commission in alliance with our opponents with the intention to stall proceedings at the Court of Appeal and frustrate our candidate’s appeal that was due for hearing on Thursday.

“We are raising this alarm because time is of essence, even though the collaborators achieved their intentions as the appeal could not be heard and was adjourned by the court to enable INEC put its house in order and determine who of the two counsels has her authority to represent her in the appeal.

“We are therefore using this platform to urge you to investigate the inglorious roles which the legal department of the commission is playing and sanction erring officials. The role of INEC in this matter is simply to defend the outcome of the election which it conducted and on which it declared Hon. Amobi Ogah as the duly-elected candidate to represent Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“The Commission must reject any semblance of compromise. Nigerians are still looking up to it to redeem its image, aftermath of the controversial 2023 general elections. It must not allow a few pliable members of the commission to further taint the integrity of the commission.” He stated.