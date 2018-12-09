The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has moved to clear the air on persistent allegations raised certain sections of the media that monies and guns recovered from the robbery has gone missing, and also the suspicion that statement of the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu has gone missing.

This was contained in a press statement marked Ref No.CZ:5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.1/, and issued by the Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood of the Force Public Relation Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters Abuja.

The statement which was released to Sunday Sun yesterday disclosed that contrary to reports, the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu, the 30 year old dismissed Police Man, an Ex- Convict, and a sectional gang leader, was included in the case file and is not missing.

READ ALSO: ASUP to shut down Polytechnics this Wednesday

Also efforts are being intensified to recover stolen money and guns carted away by the armed robbers during the Offa bank robbery. And that the stolen monies are yet to be recovered.

“It is imperative that the Nigeria Police Force respond to the publication and correct the wrong impression that must have been created in the minds of the general public”, the statement reads.

“The Force believes the report is aimed at casting aspersions on the discreet investigation carried out by the Police into the case of Offa bank robbery, resulting in the on-going prosecution of the five gang leaders.