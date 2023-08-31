From Magnus Eze, Enugu

An atmosphere of joy and ecstasy enveloped parishioners of the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Umuopu, in Enugu-Ezike community of Enugu State, and indeed the entire community during the first solemn Mass of thanksgiving of a newly ordained priest in the area, Rev. Father Samuel Ali, on Sunday, August 20.

The whole place was electrified as the Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu Foundation (OEOF) splashed goodies at the event. It presented a new Toyota Corolla car to Rev. Fr. Ali. It also instituted a scholarship scheme for two fresh senior seminary students from Umuopu and a monthly stipend of N100,000 for the parish priest of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Umuopu, Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Ugwu.

Founder of OEOF, Dr. Ejikeme Odumegwu, said that his foundation was poised to assist the church to achieve a holistic socio-cultural and religious transformation of the people.

The philanthropist, who is also the Owelle of Nsukka, said that the foundation had touched numerous lives in various ways.

Odumegwu said: “The foundation has renovated all the police stations in Enugu State and given numerous educational and skill empowerment scholarships to many youths in Enugu State.

“The foundation has offset hospital bills of indigent sick patients in various hospitals and supported some churches building construction with thousands of bags of cement, among others.”

In a homily, Rev. Father Cyril Ozioko, urged Christians to imbibe virtues of forthrightness and truth in order to build a community and neighbourhood of reconciliation and peace.

Ozioko, who spoke on the theme: “What about your own faith,” said that the Christian faith is about the ministry of reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

He noted that a true child of God would not tear apart or scatter people but always help to pull people together.

According to him, by being instrument of peace and reconciliation, “it will be clear to the great witness of people around us that we are truly of Him and duly follow Jesus Christ footsteps.

We must be peace builders as Christians and ensure we truly reconcile people around us, who live in hate and disagreement especially on temporal things or issues of this passing world.”

The priest also urged the faithful to continue in their prayers of faith as well as good work as they await a progressive and prosperous nation.

For the newly ordained Rev. Fr. Ali, the cleric urged him to stand out in his priestly duties, work of charity and mercy towards everybody around him, especially the Christian community.

“Remember, you have been consecrated for life and you must focus on your ministry and reflect on it daily.

“You must be patient, listen to people, be humble, do not get greedy, and wait for God’s personal uplift,” Ozioko advised.

Responding, Rev. Fr. Ali, who was consecrated from the Holy Ghost Fathers Order, thanked everyone that attended the thanksgiving as well as the foundation for the donations. He solicited their continued support and prayers, promising not to disappoint them.