President of Centre for Change Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin has described Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka as a genius of poesy who “captivates us in its gripping hold, not once, not twice but lifelong.”

Okei-Odumakin, who is President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, stated this in a birthday titled ‘Kongi: still solid into time’ dedicated to Prof Soyinka who will be 89 years on July 13.

She wrote, “For those who understand, the grace of waking up is beyond knowledge, but waking up to share the earth with some extremely rare humans is a grand privilege.

“Every such cycle is then cherished for seeing and the spectacle.

“We again celebrate Kongi whose genius of poesy captivates us in its gripping hold, not once, not twice but lifelong.

“We pray for ourselves, nay, for you to be here much farther into your literary royalty.

“That you, Kongi, being already eternal in text, will experience your ‘eternal’ in health, with more generations into your living ancestry.

“Happy birthday KONGI.

“Many happy returns Professor Wole Soyinka.”