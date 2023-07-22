From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Socio-cultural Group, Oduduwa Youths, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi for disobeying a court order for the release of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The group in a statement by its leader, Comrade Yomi Oladimeji, cited the different court rulings calling for Emefiele’s release.

He opined that the DSS refusal shows that the secret police is undermining the president’s rule of law records.

The statement reads: “last week the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja ordered the Department of State Services, DSS to immediately release Emefiele, from detention. The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter. Justice Hamza Muazu in his ruling observed that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights but it must be determined whether detention is legal or illegal and gave the respondent one week to charge applicant to court or release him.

“Days later, another FCT High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN Governor, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“In a judgment upon an Originating Motion on Notice brought before the Court by Mr. Emefiele, against Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Inspector General of Police, State Security Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria, the presiding Judge held that the arrest, detention and interrogation being in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

“Mr. Emefiele through his Counsel, Mr. Peter Abang had asked the court to set aside, quash, invalidate and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan delivered on 29th December, 2022.

“In another prayer granted by Hon. Justice Bello Kawu, the Court made an order setting aside, voiding, quashing, invalidating and nullifying any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the Respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest, detention and/or interrogation of Mr. Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping, threat to national security before or from any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan.

“But despite these rulings, the DSS has refused to obey the judiciary. We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director General of Department of State Services DSS, Yusuf Bichi for disobedience and total disrespect to the rule of law.”