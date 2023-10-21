From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Lagos based property company, the Aerofield Homes has signed a pact with the Odu’a Investment Company Limited on the construction of luxury apartments in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos State.

Speaking during the signing of Joint Venture Development Agreement held at Cocoa House, Ibadan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Odu’a Investment, Mr Adewale Raji expressed pleasure at the partnership with Aerofield Homes, saying that the company is reliable, being a property company that has been helping to provide Nigerians with decent homes.

Raji said “I am particularly happy that Odu’a conglomerate is associating with your company, I have had conversations and interacted with Aerofield Homes, obviously I have no doubt in the company’s competence. We are ready to execute our project with you anytime, you have the professional expertise, so it will be awesome doing business with you and your team”.

“At Odu’a Investment, we appreciate relationship, especially the one that is helping us to achieve our business goals of impacting the people around us for good, so we are always open for business and with this MoU we are signing with Aerofield Homes, we believe this is another chapter that will add great value to our service delivery and it will really mark the beginning of great and exciting moments for us all,” he added.

In his remarks, the CEO of Aerofield Homes, Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde lauded Odu’a Investment Company for being a pacesetter conglomerate and a thriving business enterprise despite the harsh economic realities.

Akintunde said “It is a thing of joy, like a fulfilled dream that Aerofield Homes could be privileged to partner with Odu’a Investment. By the grace of God we have all it takes to make this a worthwhile venture. Our goal which we have pursued so relentlessly is to cut down on housing deficit for Nigerians and this we shall keep doing because everyone in the country deserves a decent home.

“We shall surely treasure this moment and work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in us by Odu’a Investment, this is definitely not a partnership that we shall regret but that will give birth to multiple reasons to continue to work in harmony”.

Speaking at the event, the Principal Consultant to Aerofield Homes, Mr. Adetomiwa Adetilewa said it was a great honour to be privileged to share business relationship with the Odu’a Investment given their pedigree and achievements in business world.

Adetilewa said “At Aerofield Homes, we are all happy to do business with Odu’a Investment and we want to assure you that Aerofield Homes doesn’t joke with integrity and standards that are in compliance with world best practices. We deliver on time on our projects without sacrificing quality. We sincerely thank you for finding us suitable for this worthy partnership and I can assure you that we shall justify the confidence reposed in us”.

The two companies later signed the MoU prepared by Mrs. Adeloye Olukemi of Wemabod Limited.

Dignitaries at the event include Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, Group Chief Financial Officer of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr. Yemi Ejidiran MD, Wemabod Ltd, Mrs. Abiola Ajayi, Company Secretary and Head of Legal, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr. Ade Ajayi, Commercial Manager, Mrs. Adenike Ajobo, Brand and Communication Manager and Mr. Mayowa Amoo – Project Manager, Wemabod Ltd.

Others from Aerofield Homes Limited were Architect Raheem Adisa, Mr Jaiyeoba Adepeju and Mr Phoebean Odjiko, the Company’s Secretary.