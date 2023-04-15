From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Accredited Observers in the National Assembly supplementary election process in Sokoto state have commended the smooth arrangements put in place by INEC for the conduct of the election.

Leader of the Observers, made up of ten Civil Society Organisations, CSO, Ambassador Prince Emeka, made the commendation while speaking with Journalists in Sokoto.

He also acknowledged the turnout of voters, which they described as impressive. “We have seen the readiness of INEC, with regards to the modalities towards ensuring a peaceful and credible elections.

“Yesterday, we met the Commissioner of Police and other security heads in charge of this election and from our interactions with them, they guaranteed a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the elections.

“Results so far from our colleagues across the twenty three local governments indicate that the supplementary election is going on smoothly as electoral officers and materials arrived at polling units to commence voting on time.

“Our appeal to the voters is to shun vote buying and any form of electoral fraud because men of the ICPC and EFCC are on the prowl,” stated Ambassador Emeka, the Executive Director, Centre for Grassroots Development and Crime Prevention.

On his part, David Danladi Isaac, a member of the INEC Accredited Observers and Executive Director, People’s Care Initiative disclosed that proceedings and outcome of the INEC stakeholders meeting held prior to the election, gave an inkling that all hands are on deck for a credible poll.

According to him, “the INEC stakeholders meeting with all and sundry in attendance cleared all grey areas concerning preparations and conducts of the supplementary election.

“Distribution of electoral materials was done in the presence of all stakeholders concerned.” He said.