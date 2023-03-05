…Urges INEC to improve on BVAS, transportation of electoral materials, personnel

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Gamji Members’ Association, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the February 25th presidential and national assembly elections.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun by its National President and Team Leader, Gamji Observer Group, Abdullahi Bala Isa, the group, a non-governmental organisation and one of the groups accredited by INEC to serve as domestic observers for the 2023 general elections, said it observed the elections in 22 states across the country.

The group said: “Having followed the laid down rules on observations, the team wish to make the following preliminary observations and positions:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has improved in comparison to the previous exercise in 2019.

“The Electoral Commission’s new method of uploading of Observers by Groups is commendable and have generally reduced the usual wastages associated with issuance of large numbers as observers.

“The different stages of electioneering which includes trial, monitoring of party primaries, election conduct and declaration of results was generally better organized than the previous ones.

“The Association wish to conclude that the election exercises conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission was free and fair and an improvement on the ‘2019′ general elections. The Association wish to use this medium to congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission for a successful conduct of the exercise,” Gamji Members’ Association said.

The Gamji Members’ Association however called on the Independent National INEC needs to procure more vehicles for transportation of electoral materials instead of relying on hired and commercial means of conveying the electoral materials to avoid delays witnessed.

“Efforts should be made to make arrangements that will see to the early arrival of electoral officials to voting locations.

“The commission should look at the deficient technicalities associated with BVAS as raised by observers,” the group also said.