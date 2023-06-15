BY NORBERT CHIAZOR.

Newly inaugurated governor, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has taken up one of the most difficult jobs in Africa’s most populous nation.

Ruling Delta state is like climbing Mount Everest.A task so dense and energy – draining with frightening contours.

Oborevwori’s first step on mountainous Delta- appointment of Dr. Kingsley Emu as Secretary to State Government is a foot forward.The man fondly called Sheriff obviously senses that one good start is the best way to conquer. Marvellous match.Boss and buddy are up to the par. Sheriff is tough,Emu tangible.Both are substantially real.

The choice of Emu boosts excellence and boos mediocrity.A loud sign that the new governor means business ,labouring up to advance Delta.

The mindset of the new SSG seems parallel to the body language of his employer.

“Good leadership is vital to success in any clime because it drives positive change and innovation.The best leaders keep an eye on changing directions in their field of endeavour, promote new ideas from within their team and bring in innovative thinkers”. Emu’s penetrating nuggets as guest speaker at a recent university of Ibadan Alumni lecture.

While Sheriff as a transformational leader has the “humility to share perspectives” based on “ strengths and skills” in walking the talk, Emu’s intellectual bent would bring forth “innovation,creativity, goals…” central to communicating the message of leadership.

There is a paradigm shift when a suave technocrat sits as SSG. Politicians mostly cocky and self -aggrandizing may be uncomfortable with a stickler for merit and result in the engine room of government, but It is a huge deal for Delta. After the phenomenal reign of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as governor,his able successor clearly needs a fine hand to consolidate.

Emu is coming from a modern,stylish yet strikingly unconventional background.An investment banker with over two decades standing,yet no time for conservative ties and tuxedos.He rolls up his sleeves to think ,make money and grow finance for both private and public sectors,developing vital facets of the economy for social well being.

A cerebral economist and practical academic.From running popular Emu hostel in the early 1990s at the university town of Abraka, nurturing hospitality resorts,working in upscale commercial and merchant banks to teaching new generation interns and enthusiasts on good governance,entrepreneurship and leadership,he has served his stuff.

The former Civil Commissioner and Economic Adviser is sizeable in height and carriage.

Born in Owanta in Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta state,Emu was educated at the university of Ibadan, Nigeria ‘s premier institution where he got a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial sociology and Masters in Management psychology. He also obtained a Masters degree in Business administration from the ESUT business school in Lagos.

His academic portfolio covers training in Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy with proficiency in Budgeting and financial management in the public sector, Harvard Business School- Creating collaborative solutions

as well as Columbia University Business School,specializing in Negotiation Strategies and Organizational Leadership.

He capped his scholarship distinction with a doctorate degree in Management,Leadership and Organization at the University of Phoenix,Arizona ,United states of America.

The high hope Emu brings to the table elicits glow of excitement among majority of Deltans with governor Oborevwori as symbol of people- centered aspiration and popular affirmation,reflected in his overwhelming election and affable,easy – going persona.

A complex multi ethnic state with five dominant groups,existing in volatile landscape – Urhobo,Anioma,Itsekiri,Ijaw and Isoko required men of energy and empathy to calm and unify.

The Oborevwori administration has charted a course of action called M.O.R.E signifying (1) MEANINGFUL DEVELOPMENT,(2) OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL (3),REALISTIC REFORMS and (4) ENHANCED PEACE AND SECURITY.

The agenda validates its regard to shared patrimony of Deltans, recognizing the necessity of inclusive development of a state seen as miniature Nigeria. Emu,with his solid backgrounds,adds more to Oborevwori’s sound agenda.

In exerting influence towards implementation of the M.O.R.E Policy thrusts, the SSG must remain serious in resolve but exhibit a liberal face at all times in encounter with politicians,kings,elders,men,women and youths of Delta. In good or bad times ,he must make friends for the government by assuaging the people’s fears and feelings.

A new Sheriff is in town prepared,to preside in a new dawn.He made a pious pledge the other day to be the governor for all Deltans.The people hold him accountable to his promise.He must not disappoint Deltans.”Warri (Delta ) nor dey carry last”. One vouches that he would devote strength and firmness of resolve to serve Delta. No doubt.The Sheriff we know in the public domain is humble, sociable and jolly. But the Sheriff some persons don’t know is strong willed,self-standing and assertive. He won’t create wars as governor but he would never fight shy in battle. Resilient,he has the capacity to subdue challenges, survive and thrive.

Emu is no Yes man just like Sheriff. He will neither gossip nor grovel before the governor.He will speak truth to Sheriff. He will defend Sheriff in front and behind him. Deltans expect frank,honest engagement from the governor and SSG. Robust fire works in ideas and ideals. More power, more development. Better Delta ,greater future.

