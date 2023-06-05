From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Trial in the petition filed by the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege, would commence on June 20, 2023.

Omo-Agege who is the Deputy President of the Senate, in EPT/DT/Gov/3/2023, is challenging the declaration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 18 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the resumed pre-trial conference on Monday in Asaba, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, thanked the parties for their cooperation throughout the pre-trial session.

The tribunal, after listening to argument from counsels to the parties on the application by the respondents challenging the competence of the petition, adjourned to June 20 for the commencement of trial.

Counsel to the first respondent which is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, had argued that the facts pleaded by the petitioner do not support the grounds in the petition, and prayed the tribunal to strike it out.

In his submission, counsel of the petitioners, Robert Emukperuo, SAN, urged the tribunal to dismiss the respondent’s application, saying that the facts support and prove the grounds.