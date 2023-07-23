From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Sunday said his administration would restore the lost glory of Warri, Uvwie and its environs through massive infrastructural renewal and environmental sustainability.

Warri, an oil rich city, was said to be one of the pride of the defunct Bendel State which later became Edo and Delta states as a result of state creation in 1991.

Speaking at Effurun during the thanksgiving in honour of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, Oborevwori said his administration would demolish all structures built along waterways, as part of measures to address the teething issue of flooding in Warri and environs.

The governor warned against dumping of refuse on drainages to give way for free flow of flood water in the area.

“A few days ago, I was sent a viral video on the flooded Airport Road in Warri which of course was caused by our people because they have built structures along waterways.

“They have also blocked drainage channels with refuse but I can assure you that drainages in Warri will be taken care of and flood will no longer disturb our people when we are through.

“We will rebuild infrastructures in Warri with good roads, flyovers, drainages and street lights and we shall restore the lost glory of the oil city,” he said.

The Governor, while rejoicing with the Speaker and his family, urged him to trust God in his private and public life and to remain humble and accountable to his colleagues.

“For you to survive as Speaker, as a leader, you must be humble, transparent and accountable and it is on record that I paid N530 million into the treasury and I also left money in the coffers of the state House of Assembly.

“There is no House of Assembly in the country that has done what I did and it is my prayer that you succeed and perform better than I did.

“I survived six years as Speaker because I had a good governor who listened and I urge you to always do the right thing despite pressures.

“As governor, I am committed to the welfare of the legislature and we will work together to make life more meaningful for our people,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Guwor thanked his guests for honouring his invitation and expressed gratitude to God for elevating him to number one lawmaker in the State.

In his sermon, Pastor Charles Obasa said leaders must endeavour to live a life of purpose, motive and vision to make impact in the lives of the people they are leading. He prayed for the wisdom, knowledge and understanding of God upon leaders in Delta and the country.