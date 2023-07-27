From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has charged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to declare a state of emergency on substance abuse and illicit drugs trafficking in the country.

This, according to the governor, would go a long way in helping to mitigate the worrisome trend of substance and illicit drugs abuse in the Country.

Oborevwori, gave the charge while playing host to the agency’s Assistant Commandant General (Narcotics) and Director of Administration and Establishment, Mr. Hamisu Lawal, who paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

He listed factors responsible for substance and illicit drugs abuse to include poor socio-economic background, bad parenting, family problems, poor academic performance and social pressure.

According to him, substance abuse and the use of illicit drugs affect the youths, especially those in secondary and tertiary institutions, which he said makes them to be unruly and destructive.

Oborevwori, who condemned the recent ugly incident involving the NDLEA that led to the death of a child in Okpanam area of the state capital, noted that the issue of substance abuse and illicit drugs was on the increase in the contemporary Nigerian society.

He ,therefore, reiterated his advocacy for a concerted effort to stem down the unfortunate scenario, even as he appealed to the agency to sustain its effort aimed at ensuring that Nigeria becomes a substance abuse and illicit drugs free nation.

“I want to acknowledge the NDLEA for what they are doing in the war against drug trafficking and the use of illicit drugs. In recent times, there has been an increase of drug abuse and it is not a good thing for our state and our country.

“The factors responsible for this ugly situation include poor socio-economic background, bad parenting, family problems, poor academic performance and social pressure.

“So, I want to appeal that you should continue to do your work and the State Government is ready to support you. As a government, we will continue to support you in the fight against drug abuse.

“We need to, as a state, encourage the NDLEA to do more. If we look at most of the villages, our rural areas, drug abuse is more in use.

“Regarding the incident that happened recently in our state, I want to commend the effort of the agency in the reactive steps that they took by going to the place where the incident occurred.

“They visited the family of the deceased, including the injured one; the team from Abuja also came to ascertain what had happened and to bring the culprit to justice.

“My wife and I visited the bereaved family.

I also saw the injured one and commiserated with the family.

The state will be paying the hospital bills as well.

“As a state we are not happy with what happened and I am glad that this incident has not stopped the agency from doing their job.

“Despite what happened, you should continue to do your job of ensuring a drug free state and nation. If incidents like this discourages you, drug traffickers will only be emboldened to continue their illicit business,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Assistant Commandant General (Narcotics) and Director of Administration and Establishment, Hamisu Lawal who was accompanied by the Delta State Commandant of the agency, Barr. Abubakar Wada, told the governor that they were in his office on a courtesy visit.

Lawal, who disclosed that the unfortunate incident that took place in Okpanam area was not intentional, added that the agency was very grateful to the State Government for its prompt intervention on the issue.

While applauding what he described as a ‘responsible leadership’ in the State, the NDLEA boss reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment towards nipping the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the Country in the bud.