From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Wife of the governor of Delta State, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori has urged parents and development partners to give priority attention to the educational need and entrepreneurial empowerment of the girl-child.

Represented by Mrs. Ewoma Erijo, Mrs. Oborevweri gave the charge in Asaba at a forum to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl Child with the theme: ‘Digital Generation: our Generation’.

The First Lady also charged the girl child to brace up to the challenges, and harness the numerous opportunities within her reach.

“I must thank the governor for continuing the mission of empowering the girl child. I am optimistic that this and other programmes would encourage more girls to broaden their scope,” she said.

Oborevwori further stated that the girl child development and entrepreneurship was germaine and a key factor for even development of a nation aspiring to greatness.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl-Child Development, Ms. Orode Uduaghan, said the theme for this year’s celebration was coined to help mentor the girl child to broaden her horizon in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Uduaghan opined that since the direction of the world economy was tilting towards digital economy, all hands must be on deck to ensure the girl child played a formidable role in reshaping the digital space and the future.

She assured that the state government was committed to ensuring and charting a new course for the girl child through quality education and exposure to digital era.

“We believe in empowering our girls to become leaders that would shape the future, and break down barriers,” she said.

According to her, the state government would make available, level playing field for the girl child to succeed in the state through equal opportunities.

She admonished the girl child to step up their game and confidently embrace the world by trusting and unlocking their God given abilities.

The programme attracted female students from various schools across the state capital and environs.