From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has urged retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the state to continue to offer their valuable advice to his administration wherever and whenever necessary.

The governor noted that the senior citizens who retired at the peak of their civil service career, have vast experiences that his administration could tap from.

He gave the advice on Wednesday evening in Asaba during a send off party organised by the office of the state Head of Service (HoS) for two former Heads of Service and 73 former Permanent Secretaries/Heads of extra-ministerial departments who retired from service between August 2014 and May 2023.

Among the retired Permanent Secretaries was Dame Edith Okowa, wife of immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori who was represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, appreciated the retirees for the service, noting that they laboured to build the state from scratch.

He said the state was proud of their services, dedication and commitment to duty, urging them not to see their retirement as termination of their service to the state.

“Given your vast experience, we expect you to offer valuable advice to the government of the day. You left a standard for serving civil servants to emulate. I appreciate the services you rendered and your support to my administration,” the governor said.

Earlier, the state HoS, Mr. Reginald Bayoko had said the send off was organised partly to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the retirees in the service of the state.

“Tonight, we do not merely mark the culmination of a career but celebrate the essence of public service – a testament to loyalty, selflessness, and unwavering commitment.

“While we honour those who have served the public with selflessness and commitment, we are also using this opportunity to inspire the next generation for them to carry those virtues forward.

“For our retirees being honoured today, you have been the architects of our state’s progress, the unsung heroes whose sacrifices laid the foundation upon which we continue to build a vibrant and flourishing Delta State,” he said.

Bayoko thanked the governor for his “unflagging support and for his continued dedication to enhancing the welfare of our civil servants. His commitment to a wide range of issues in this short period and despite limited resources, has been quite commendable.”

He also paid glowing tribute to the two former Heads of Service, Paul Evuarherhe and O.P. Origho, who were his immediate predecessors, for leaving “indelible marks on the tapestry of our civil service.

“Indeed the collective wisdom and experience of all the other retired Permanent Secretaries present today are an invaluable legacy, a guiding light that will continue to lead us toward excellence.”

For those still in service, Bayoko enjoined them to maintain the relatively high standard of service delivery irrespective of the difficult conditions of service, urging them to be resilient.

“Let me advise that no matter the situation, we should keep our spirits high and ensure that our collective conviction in the uniqueness of our chosen path remains strong. We should give our best at all times, bearing in mind that as servants of the people, we have an obligation to continue to strive to improve their quality of life,” he added.