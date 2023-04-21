From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as they celebrate this year’s Eid El-Fitr.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr, Dennis Otu, Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, stressed the need for inter-religious harmony in Nigeria.

“As Muslims globally celebrate Eid Mubarak, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

“I believe that no matter our faith, religion should be more than a badge of identity; it should also serve as a vehicle to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of our country,” it stated.

Oborevwori prayed that the bonds of friendship, service, and commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria will be renewed and strengthened in this season.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful about the future of Nigeria, notwithstanding the current economic and security challenges.